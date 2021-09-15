Mumbai: 9-year-old kidnapped boy rescued, 4 held

The Thane Police has rescued a nine-year-old boy who was kidnapped and arrested four men, including his father’s business partner, for seeking a ransom of Rs 40 lakh.

The police said the boy, a student of Class IV, would go for tuition daily in Ambernath where he stays. On September 8, too, he went to tuition but did not return home. His father, who runs a vada pao stall, received a call from the kidnappers demanding Rs 40 lakh. As he could not arrange the money, he filed a complaint with the police.

Five teams of local police, as well as the crime branch, started scrutinising CCTV camera footage from the area. With technical assistance, officers zeroed in on the accused and their location.

Following this, the boy was rescued and the four men arrested. They have been identified as Chotu Singh, Amjad Khan, Yogendra Singh and Sunil Lad.

“The accused had befriended the boy by playing cricket with him and giving him chocolates and candies. On September 8, they kidnapped him and took him to Mohane village in Kalyan,” said a police officer.

“The accused knew the boy’s family. One of them was the father’s business partner,” the officer added.