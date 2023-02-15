scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
45 godowns in Thane destroyed in fire; no casualty

Around 10 fire engines from Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas were rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

Thane fireForty five godowns, including those where paper, plastic and other scrap material were stored, were completely destroyed in the fire, CIDCO fire officer said. (Representational Photo)
Forty five godowns where paper, plastic and other scrap items were stored were destroyed in a fire which broke out in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at 3.40 pm on Tuesday in Uttar Shiv village in Shil Phata area, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Around 10 fire engines from Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by about 8.30 am on Wednesday, CIDCO fire officer Pravin Bodke said.

Forty five godowns, including those where paper, plastic and other scrap material were stored, were completely destroyed in the fire, he said.

Cooling operations were underway at the site, he added.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 12:50 IST
