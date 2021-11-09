Get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to get salary, Thane civic body to staff

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced on Monday that the staffers of the civic body would not be paid salary unless they furnish the certificate showing they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Monday between the civic body officials, TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and mayor Naresh Mhaske.

According to the TMC officials, the civic body employees who have not yet taken a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine or the second dose even after the prescribed period will not be paid salaries.

The officials said that to complete 100 per cent vaccination in Thane city, a special drive has begun from Tuesday. The mayor said that 167 teams have been formed to conduct the drive named ‘Har Ghar Dastak’.

Asha workers and nurses will go door-to-door to collect information of non-vaccinated citizens and unvaccinated persons will be vaccinated immediately.

“Relatives accompanying people to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa of Thane Municipal Corporation for vaccination will have to submit the certificate of completion of both doses of vaccine. If the relatives of the patient have not been vaccinated, they will have to be vaccinated immediately,” said the mayor.

Mayor Mhaske and commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the TMC to achieve 100 per cent first-dose vaccination by November 30.