Elevated road to extend Eastern Freeway directly till Thane

Soon, one will be able to travel directly to Thane from South Mumbai and vice versa using the eastern freeway without getting down at the Eastern Express Highway. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to extend the Eastern Freeway from Chheda Nagar junction to Thane via an elevated road through Kamraj Nagar, Ramabai Colony and Ghatkopar.

The Eastern Freeway has two north-bound lanes and two south-bound ones and currently it starts from the P D’mello Road in South Mumbai and ends at the Shivaji Nagar in Chembur.

MMRDA officials said road from Shivaji Nagar was originally meant to be extended till Ghatkopar but the plan was deferred as it would have resulted in destruction of mangroves.

There was also a large slum pocket coming in the way of the extension project but the issue has now being resolved. The MMRDA has decided to restart the project and extend it directly till Thane instead of Ghatkopar.

In the MMRDA budget, Rs 150 crore has been allocated for the extension project. The MMRDA has now floated a tender for the appointment of consultants who would prepare a feasibility study and do a pre-tender process for the elevated eastern freeway extension.

“The elevated road will have an interchange after Mulund toll naka and will also connect to another elevated road in Thane. This will help reduce traffic congestion in Thane,” said an official.

The MMRDA had completed the construction of the freeway in 2014 by acquiring a land from the Mumbai Port Trust.