Thane: 5 held for posing as govt officials, threatening doctors

Police arrested five persons for allegedly posing as government officials and extorting money from doctors. (Representational Image) Police arrested five persons for allegedly posing as government officials and extorting money from doctors. (Representational Image)

Police arrested five persons for allegedly posing as government officials and extorting money from doctors. The accused were threatening the doctors posing as crime branch and Food and Drugs Association officials, the police said.

According to Shil-daighar police, the five have been identified as Sandeep Kamble (32), Ashok Shirvade (30), Shailesh Yadav (31), Anitha Thapa (40) and Savita Jadhaw (30).

“They are all residents of Navi Mumbai. They had made extortion calls to some doctors. We have booked them for extortion and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” an officer said.

The five had allegedly called local doctors claiming that they were doing a survey and would send negative reports about them to the higher authorities, if the money was not paid, sources said. “We are interrogating them to find out if others were involved,” a senior officer said.

