Tension in two Vadodara villages after man assaulted by members of minority community

Tension prevailed in two villages of Vadodara on Wednesday after a Hindu man from Hansjipura was attacked by a group of men – all belonging to the minority community – from Dhaniyavi. The incident was first reported on Saturday when an altercation had broken out between them. Lakshman Babubhai, 51, had filed a complaint accusing nine people of rioting and criminal intimidation.

As per his complaint, the two main accused Imran and Nizam used to empty their poultry farm waste into a pond that is shared between three villages including Dhaniyavi and Hansjipura with the latter relying on the pond water as a source of drinking water as well.

On Saturday, while returning from his farm, Lakshman, on witnessing this, raised an objection to the duo emptying their poultry farm waste. This soon led to an altercation between the three and Lakshman alleged that he was slapped and assaulted.

He had filed a complaint against the two at Dabhoi police station and the duo was arrested and later released on bail.

However, on Tuesday evening, according to Lakshman’s complaint, the duo accompanied by seven others from their village, armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

The police has booked all nine accused in the case under IPC Sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation). However, no arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, the police stated that there is no law and order problem in the area and has also beefed up regular patrolling in the area to avoid any untoward incidents.

The minority community, on the other hand, has alleged that the Thakor community is targeting them by falsely implicating them in the case. They have alleged that the police was pressured to file a complaint against the nine people when the entire community members of the Thakor community had landed up at the Varnama police and pressured them to file a complaint. The community members will also be submitting a memorandum in this regard to the Superintendent of Police and the district collector in the afternoon today.