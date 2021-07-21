Telangana: Leopard found floating in pond, cause of death unknown

A postmortem examination was conducted on the carcass and the cause of death is not known, said a statement from the Forest department.

A leopard was found dead in a pond in Khajapur forest area of Medak district on Tuesday. A team of Forest department officials visited the place and pulled out the carcass from the water after being informed by cattle rearers.

During the preliminary examination, officers could not find any injuries on the leopard’s body. After examining the immediate surroundings for the cause of death, they ruled out any involvement of poachers as the leopard’s claws were intact.

A postmortem examination was conducted on the carcass and the cause of death is not known, said a statement from the department. “There were no injuries on the body. No traps or electric snares were found. Hedgehog thorns were found on the tail. Doctors collected the internal organs and shifted them to Sangareddy Veterinary Lab for further tests to determine the cause of the leopard’s death,” it said. A case has been registered. The leopard carcass was buried in the presence of authorities.