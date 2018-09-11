Telangana bus accident: At least 43 dead after bus falls into gorge near Jagtiyal town

Telangana bus accident: The bus belonged to Jagtiyal bus department. Telangana bus accident: The bus belonged to Jagtiyal bus department.

A bus accident near Jagtiyal town in Telangana left at least 43 dead on Tuesday. A Telangana State Transport Corporation bus, which was carrying 55 passengers to Sanivarampeta in Kodimial mandal, fell into a gorge after the driver lost control, Revenue Divisional Officer G Narendra said. The bus had started at Jagtiyal, picked up passengers from three other villages and had reached the famous Kondagattu temple where more passengers embarked.

“While coming down the ghat road, the driver appeared to have lost control, either due to brake failure or some fault. The bus, instead of negotiating a bend, went straight and fell some 30 feet into a gorge. At least 23 people died on the spot,” Narendra said. Most of the 25 people, who were shifted to local hospitals with severe head injuries, succumbed.

The bus belonged to Jagtiyal bus department.

“The toll would have been much higher had the accident taken place further away from Jagtiyal town. We were able to mobilise ambulances from nearby hospitals and reached the spot within half an hour,” he added.

The RDO said, “Eye-witnesses told me that when the driver failed to brake at a speed breaker and hit an autorickshaw. As the bus picked up speed, while nearing a bend, passengers started screaming in horror as the driver made frantic efforts to slow down. The driver also shouted to passengers that something was wrong.”

Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. He has assured free treatment to those injured.

Ghat road prone to accidents

The ghat road, where the mishap occured Tuesday, was closed for heavy vehicles and buses a year ago after a truck, carrying passengers in the back, fell into a ditch and killed at least 20 people. An alternate road, connecting the Rajiv Rahadhari Highway to Kondagattu temple, is what buses are to use. However, as there is usually a heavy rush on Tuesdays to the temple, dedicated to Hanuman, drivers prefer to take the ghat road. Locals claim this help save time and diesel.

The other route, which is a detour of 7-8 km from Jagatiyal, does not have hairpin bends and does not pass gorges.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd