Teacher acquitted of charges of raping minor daughter

A Valsad court on Tuesday acquitted a Sanskrit scholar and school teacher of charges of raping his minor daughter.

According to the prosecution, a 14-year-old girl from Valsad, who is a native of Bihar, had lodged a complaint of rape against her father at the police station concerned on July 10, 2020.

In her complaint, she had alleged that for last two years at different time intervals, she was sexually molested by her father.

Based on the complaint, police had registered an offence under IPC sections 376(2) (f), (h), 354 (a) and sections 4, 6 and 8 of the POCSO Act and arrested the girl’s father on July 10, 2020 from his house.

The police carried out medical examinations of both the girl and her father at Valsad civil hospital. The girl was kept at the Children Protection Home at Dungri in Valsad.

The chargesheet of the case, contained nine witnesses and 24 documentary evidence. The accused was sent to judicial custody at Navsari Jail, after his police remand. The trial in the case was conducted started at the Second Additional District Judge Court of K J Modi in Vapi.

On Tuesday, the court acquitted the teacher of all the charges leveled against him due to lack of evidence. “The prosecution had failed to establish the charges levelled on the accused before the court,” the court order said.

The complainant turned hostile during her deposition before the court.

Defense lawyer Bilal Shaikh The Indian Express, “After going through the case details I talked to the authorities of the school, where he was teaching since last the 17 years. The complainant told the court that her father has not done the act. She also told the court that she was angry on him and had lodged complaint under frustration.”

He added, “The teacher told me that his daughter was expelled from the school following which he kept strict vigil on her. This might have driven her to take such step against her father.”

Vapi court public prosecutor Anil Tripathi said, “The complainant had changed her statements during her deposition before the judge. We have asked for the certified copy of the court order and we will go through it and later we will decide our future steps.”