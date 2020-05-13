Tamil Nadu HRC issues notice to Vaniyambadi municipality commissioner for damaging vegetable carts

The video drew sharp criticism and many demanded legal action against the officer. The video drew sharp criticism and many demanded legal action against the officer.

Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission Wednesday issued a notice to Vaniyambadi Municipality’s police commissioner after a video went viral on social media where the officer was seen throwing fruits and vegetables and damaging vendors’ carts.

In a two-minute video clip, Cecil Thomas, Commissioner, Vaniyambadi Municipality was seen throwing fruits and vegetables kept for sale by the roadside vendors. The video drew sharp criticism and many demanded legal action against the officer.

#VaniyambadiMunicipality commissioner i know is a sincere& dedicated officer who had put his life in the prevention of covid-19 spread.what i see in this video is unfortunate& sad.anyways for all violations, law has to take its course#vaniyambadi #TN_Together_AgainstCorona https://t.co/yHxyD2QT7i — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) May 13, 2020

“If the street vendors or fruits vendors violated the rules and regulations laid down during the lock down period, the Commissioner, Vaniyambadi Municipality should take action against them in accordance with law. But in this incident, the respondent/ Commissioner had exceeded his powers and taken the law in his own hand, which resulted vandalism,” the notice read.

The commission had taken suo moto cognizance based on the news broadcasted by a Tamil channel on May 12. The HRC said that the Commissioner’s action shows his high handedness towards the fruits vendors. It has called for a detailed report from the state Municipal administration and from Commissioner Thomas within two weeks.

A day after the incident happened, Thomas explained he was forced to act in such a manner because the roadside vendors did not pay heed to his repeated warnings and flouted safety measures.

“We repeatedly warned them, but they refused to follow the norms. They kept selling in the same place. I was stressed; behaved in such a manner because I wanted to avoid the kind of an outbreak originated from the Koyembedu market. We are doing these things for the welfare of the people, they need to understand it. We had been working day in and out over one month out to prevent an outbreak. We apologise to the people,” he said.

He also made a visit to the town and expressed regret for his actions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd