Tamil Nadu logs 48 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death; active infections drop

Tamil Nadu recorded 48 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the overall tally to 34,52,490. With no causalities, the toll remained at 38,025.

As many as 89 patients got discharged, and the cumulative recoveries atood at 34,13, 930.

The total active cases further declined to 535 on Tuesday. Among all districts, Chennai registered the maximum (18) cases. The metro’s net recoveries, including today’s 29, mounted to 7,41,681. The active cases dropped to 189. So far, 7,50,938 positive cases have been registered in the city.

Coimbatore saw six cases while Chengalpattu recorded five new infections. As many as 22 districts recorded zero cases.

As there were no fresh infections or deaths in the union territory of Puducherry, the overall tally and toll remained at 1,65,772 and 1,962, respectively. A total of 463 samples were tested till 10 am on Tuesday. All the 11 active cases spread across Puducherry (5), Karaikal(4) and Mahe (2) were in home-isolation.

A total of 3,156 vaccine doses were administered to the beneficiaries. This included 1,368 first doses, 1,673 second, and 115 precautionary doses.