Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Request Centre to fund 50% of PCR tests from PM CARES Fund: EPS

“Experts treating critically ill COVID patients have requested for a higher degree of ventilatory care,” EPS said and urged the Centre to “provide funds to Tamil Nadu for procuring high-end ventilators.”

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Centre should fund 50 per cent of the cost of RT-PCR tests done for detecting COVID-19 and also finance the procurement of high-end ventilators, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Raising the demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meet Modi held with chief ministers of ten states on COVID-19, Palaniswami also said a proactive strategy has led to a slide in new positive cases in Chennai and the model was being replicated in other parts of the state.

Tamil Nadu received Rs 512.64 crore from Centre in two tranches under the Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness package out of an envelope of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to the state. EPS wanted this package to be stepped up to Rs 3,000 crore. “Both Central and State tax revenue will fall short of the budget estimates. To make up for the shortfall, Tamil Nadu may be allocated Rs 9,000 crore special grant to combat COVID-19 and its after effects on the states economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5834 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,08,649. Among these, Chennai reported 986 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,11,054. Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Tamil Nadu recorded 118 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 5159. 107 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.