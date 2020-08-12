Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: Request Centre to fund 50% of PCR tests from PM CARES Fund: EPS

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Centre should fund 50 per cent of the cost of RT-PCR tests done for detecting COVID-19 and also finance the procurement of high-end ventilators, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.
Raising the demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meet Modi held with chief ministers of ten states on COVID-19, Palaniswami also said a proactive strategy has led to a slide in new positive cases in Chennai and the model was being replicated in other parts of the state.
Tamil Nadu received Rs 512.64 crore from Centre in two tranches under the Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness package out of an envelope of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to the state. EPS wanted this package to be stepped up to Rs 3,000 crore. “Both Central and State tax revenue will fall short of the budget estimates. To make up for the shortfall, Tamil Nadu may be allocated Rs 9,000 crore special grant to combat COVID-19 and its after effects on the states economy,” he said.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5834 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,08,649. Among these, Chennai reported 986 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,11,054. Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases for the fifth consecutive day.
Tamil Nadu recorded 118 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 5159. 107 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.
Tamil Nadu recorded 5834 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,08,649. Among these, Chennai reported 986 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,11,054. Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases for the fifth consecutive day.
Besides Chennai, 388 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 330 in Kancheepuram, 362 in Thiruvallur, 86 in Ariyalur, 324 in Coimbatore, 281 in Cuddalore, eight in Dharmapuri, 150 in Dindigul, 17 in Erode, 74 in Kallakurichi, 192 in Kanyakumari, 31 in Karur, 43 in Krishnagiri, 90 in Madurai, 53 in Nagapattinam, 10 in Namakkal, five in Nilgiris, 35 in Perambalur, 64 in Pudukottai, 36 in Ramanathapuram, 333 in Ranipet, 206 in Salem, 55 in Sivagangai, 136 in Tenkasi, 125 in Thanjavur, 297 in Theni, 37 in Thirupathur, 161 in Thiruvannamalai, 88 in Thiruvarur, 110 in Thoothukudi, 136 in Tirunelveli, 37 in Tiruppur, 86 in Trichy, 181 in Vellore, 91 in Villupuram and 180 in Virudhunagar districts.
Read more
Tamil Nadu recorded 5834 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 3,08,649. Among these, Chennai reported 986 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,11,054. Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases for the fifth consecutive day.
Tamil Nadu recorded 118 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 5159. 107 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 6005 patients following treatment yesterday, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,50,680.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,810. Till date, 1,86,156 males, 1,22,464 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 33,60,450 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 67,492 samples having been sent today.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, unlock phase 1 in Tamil Nadu and more in the state throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.