Panchkula: Sweeper says CID SP assaulted him, officer terms it conspiracy

A sweeper working at Panchkula’s CID Lines has accused an SP rank officer in the CID and his wife of assaulting him “for refusing to work at his residence”.

SP Rajesh Kalia, however, denied the allegations claiming that the complainant was probably instigated by somebody to level false allegations against him. Kalia is the same officer who had been briefing Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij for the past two days on intelligence inputs.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Panchkula DCP Kamal Deep Goyal confirmed that police had received a complaint and a DDR (Daily Diary Report) has been lodged in this connection. “Nature of injury has been called ‘simple, blunt” upon medical check up but we are waiting for written ENT (ear, nose, and throat) report as well. The matter will be dealt with professionally,” Goyal added.

A family member of complainant Darshan Lal said that they have lodged the complaint with the Sector-7 Police Post in Panchkula. According to the complaint, which is now being circulated on some WhatsApp groups, Darshan Lal works as a sweeper at the CID Lines, Sector-19 in Panchkula. “On January 20, I was doing my duty when SP Rajesh Kalia reached there. He snubbed me and other staff members for not sending me to his ‘kothi’ for work. When I denied going to his residence, he asked me to give in writing that I want to opt for VRS (voluntary retirement from service). I was forced to write for VRS. He took me to his `kothi’ in Sector-6, Panchkula,” Dharshan Lal has said in his complaint. According to the complainant, “the SP and his wife harassed him and thrashed him for 20-25 minutes”.

Kalia says that he has already informed his seniors about a conspiracy by few people of the department against him. “There are cameras installed at 24 places in my house, which will establish that allegations against me are baseless,” said Kalia.

The SP admitted that the sweeper used to come to work at his camp office (official residence). “He took some of the keys with him. When I asked for the keys, he said that he doesn’t have the same. We have lodged a police complaint against him. He also told me that he is ill and doesn’t want to continue in the job.”

“As part of a conspiracy, somebody in the department is instigating him to defame me. It should be exposed. He has been used by somebody,” Kalia added.

