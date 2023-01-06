scorecardresearch
Swami Ram Govind Das determination for India

Swami Ram Govind Das is a head of the global spiritual organisation Hari Sharranam Jun from Haldwani, Uttarakhand who is working eminently for years to provide services for a backward class of society.

Swami Ram Govind Das with Union MOS Defence Ajay Bhatt
A young Hindu monk of India traditionally follows his Hindu customs but is likely to work in a different way for the special people of society.

Swami Ram Govind Das is a head of the global spiritual organisation Hari Sharranam Jun from Haldwani, Uttarakhand who is working eminently for years to provide services for a backward class of society. Recently he has organised the charitable grand marriages of 111 underprivileged girls in Haldwani which was very first in the history of Uttarakhand. At the age of 14 he became a monk and now at 39 he is all mature enough to understand the difficulties of society.

Anti drug campaigning, anti female foeticide awareness, women empowering programs, providing education to poor children, adopting villages, supporting transgenders and backward classes specifically sweeper communities are some highlights of his routine works.

Being an ace astrologer and motivational guru Ram Govind Das is influencing a mass of youth through his words and actions. Travelling throughout the world for his missions includes southeast Asia, Arab states, the African continent, Uk and Europe where his motivation for humanity is highly appreciated.

Through his humble approach to all sections of the society,Swami Ram Govind Das set an example to walk and work together to serve nation much better.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 18:07 IST
