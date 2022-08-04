Youth held with ball python in Surat

August 4, 2022 12:11:51 am
The Special Operation Group of the Surat Rural Police Tuesday night arrested a youth and claimed to have seized African ball python from his possession.
Acting on a tip off, the police intercepted a youth traveling through the Chalthan area in Surat district. On checking his bag, the officials found an African Ball python. The suspected youth failed to submit necessary documents when demanded and he was arrested. He was booked under different sections of IPC Act sections 406, 420 and Prevention to Animal Cruelty Act Section 11(a) and 11(e).
The accused was later identified as Murgesh alias Martin Saraiya (22), a resident of the Chalthan area in Surat.
On Wednesday, Murgesh Saraiya was produced before Kathor Court, that remanded him in police custody till Friday afternoon.
Subscriber Only Stories
SOG Police Inspector M M Gilator told The Indian Express, “The accused had purchased the python from a resident of Kerala, few days ago at Rs. 1.25 lakh. He had put the photos of the python on social media for selling it.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Over 4,700 seats in engg, pharmacy, MBA courses reduced in Gujarat
BMC tenders invite mixed reactions, some call it necessity, others question need
First cases of LSD in Dahod: 7 cows affected
Overburdened CM struggles with standstill government
Sept 12 to 15 in Greater Noida: World Dairy Summit 2022 to be held in India after 48 years
Lumpy Skin Disease: NDDB supplied 28 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab
CWG 2022: Lovepreet adds 109kg bronze to India’s weightlifting tally
Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally
Senior leaders Raval, Parmar quit Congress, to join BJP
CJI Ramana’s office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor
Gandhi Ashram revamp: State challenges maintainability of Tushar Gandhi PIL
NIA arrests two more suspects for Amravati chemist’s murder