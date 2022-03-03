Youth drowns in Kakrapar dam while taking selfie: Fire officials

A 22-year-old youth drowned while taking a selfie in Kakrapar dam in Mandvi taluka of Surat district on Tuesday. The body was recovered by fire department Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hitesh Rabari (22), a native of Banaskantha and residing at Velanja in Kamrej taluka of Surat district. On Tuesday morning, Hitesh along with his three friends had gone to Kakrapar dam, fire officials said.

“The incident took place while Hitesh was taking a selfie and his leg slipped off and fell into the flowing water. His friends shouted for help and intimated Bardoli and Kamrej fire department officials. A search operation was carried out by 15 people with three boats and we found the body on the bank canal in the evening,” fire officer of Kamrej Praveen Patel said,

Police said that the deceased’s mobile phone was recovered which contains his selfie videos taken before drowning.Fire department officials handed over the body to the Mandvi police. Hisfamily members also reached the spot after learning about the incident. After the post-mortem, police handed over the body to Hitesh’s family on Wednesday.

Mandvi police registered a case of accidental death.