Worker killed as temporary structure at steel plant collapses

One worker was killed and another was injured Monday after a temporary structure on which they were standing during work at the AM/NS steel plant in Hazira, Surat.

Police said Surendrakumar Prasad (30) and Avdhesh Yadav (35) — both residents of Hazira, were doing welding and cutting work at the plant when a temporary steel structure on which they were standing collapsed, injuring both severely.

Both the workers were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Surendrakumar was declared dead on arrival, while the condition of Avdhesh is stable. Hazira police reached began a probe after registering an accidental death complaint. Inspector JB Bubadiya of Hazira police station said, “We have registered an accidental death complaint and started a probe. Both were contract workers. Further investigation is on.”