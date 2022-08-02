Worker killed as temporary structure at steel plant collapses

August 2, 2022 1:49:50 am
One worker was killed and another was injured Monday after a temporary structure on which they were standing during work at the AM/NS steel plant in Hazira, Surat.
Police said Surendrakumar Prasad (30) and Avdhesh Yadav (35) — both residents of Hazira, were doing welding and cutting work at the plant when a temporary steel structure on which they were standing collapsed, injuring both severely.
Both the workers were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Surendrakumar was declared dead on arrival, while the condition of Avdhesh is stable. Hazira police reached began a probe after registering an accidental death complaint. Inspector JB Bubadiya of Hazira police station said, “We have registered an accidental death complaint and started a probe. Both were contract workers. Further investigation is on.”
