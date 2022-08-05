Won’t tolerate faking religion to profess love: Harsh Sanghavi

August 5, 2022 11:43:33 pm
The state government would not tolerate cases if a man is found faking his religious identity to pursue his love interest, said Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Friday.
“If someone tries to defame love or the faith associated with it, that person will not be spared. People can fall in love with their real names and real faiths, but if a Mustafa poses as Mahesh or assumes any other name and falls in love, that would never be acceptable,” Sanghavi said in Surat.
“This act would only disrupt the peace in the society. We expect that people from every community help reach the true meaning of love to the last man in each of your communities. If we get any kind of complaint on this issue, I am assuring all of you that we will consider it serious and take action,” he added. The Majura MLA was speaking at an event organised by the Surat police to create awareness on filing e-FIRs.
Incidentally, the Gujarat Freedom of Religion law, amended last year to allow complaints objecting to interfaith marriages, is now before the Supreme Court where the state government has appealed against the High Court’s stay on certain provisions.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
House panel expresses concern over fall in SC/ST scholarship scheme beneficiaries
Special POCSO courts under pressure to conclude trial due to long pendency of cases, says HC
Not okay to disburse relief under SC/ST Act till conviction: HC to UP govt
J&K LG: Separatism, terror out, doors opened to progress
Malegaon Magic study: ‘Residents did not register rapid drop in antibodies level’
Chandigarh re-starts treating patients from Punjab after Centre intervenes
Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Afghanistan’s capital
MI owner asked to respond to ‘conflict of interest’ allegation
The humble Birmingham Balti, with its roots in Kashmir, becomes a hit with CWG athletes
Ward system set to be reverted, PCMC staff stare at repeat of poll preparation exercise
Compulsory voting not practical in India: MoS Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel
It’s time to slow down and appreciate nature’s tiny marvels