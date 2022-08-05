Won’t tolerate faking religion to profess love: Harsh Sanghavi

The state government would not tolerate cases if a man is found faking his religious identity to pursue his love interest, said Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Friday.

“If someone tries to defame love or the faith associated with it, that person will not be spared. People can fall in love with their real names and real faiths, but if a Mustafa poses as Mahesh or assumes any other name and falls in love, that would never be acceptable,” Sanghavi said in Surat.

“This act would only disrupt the peace in the society. We expect that people from every community help reach the true meaning of love to the last man in each of your communities. If we get any kind of complaint on this issue, I am assuring all of you that we will consider it serious and take action,” he added. The Majura MLA was speaking at an event organised by the Surat police to create awareness on filing e-FIRs.

Incidentally, the Gujarat Freedom of Religion law, amended last year to allow complaints objecting to interfaith marriages, is now before the Supreme Court where the state government has appealed against the High Court’s stay on certain provisions.