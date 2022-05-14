scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
Surat: Women accuse each other’s husbands of rape; 2 men held

According to police, a 33-year-old woman on Thursday evening, lodged a complaint of rape against her husband's friend at the police station concerned.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
Updated: May 14, 2022 4:13:20 am
Police arrested two men on Friday after their wives lodged rape complaints against each other’s husbands in Surat
district. The two couples are neighbours and the two accused are friends, police said.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman on Thursday evening, lodged a complaint of rape against her husband’s friend at the police station concerned. After an hour, the accused man’s wife approached the same police station and lodged a complaint against the former’s husband.

The 33-year-old woman has said in her complaint that her husband’s friend came to her house a few days ago, fought with her and later raped her and threatened her against disclosing it to anyone else.

The other woman, 30, claimed that her husband’s friend came to her house when he was away and raped her.

Sources said the women fought with each other on Thursday.

Police sub-inspector P H Nai said, “We have arrested both the men. Both complainant had not mentioned the date of the incident. It is difficult to say anything at this juncture.”

