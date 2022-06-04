With 95.4% pass percentage, tribal district outshines others in Gujarat Class 12 exams

Gujarat’s tribal district of Dangs outperformed all other districts with a pass percentage of 95.41 when the results of the Class 12 general stream examinations were announced on Saturday. The overall pass percentage for the state is 86.91 and six of the 10 toppers are girls.

District education officer Manilalbhai Bhusara said, “All the students are tribal students and they are Gujarati-medium students. This is the second time Dangs has topped [the list of districts] in the state… The reason behind such a good pass percentage is that the teachers had worked hard.”

In 2018, the district came first with 77.32 per cent when the overall pass percentage was 55.55.

As a total of 1,376 students registered for the Gujarat State Education Boardexaminations in the district and 1,372 of them appeared in the exams, all but 67

students were successful. Bagul Divya is the district topper, with 85 per cent marks.

In the district, there are 26 schools imparting higher secondary education in the general stream under four centres—Subir, Vaghai, Saputara and Ahwa. The Subir centre got 100 per cent results while Vaghai, Saputara and Ahwa got 97.34 per cent, 95.52 per cent and 90.09 per cent results respectively. Fourteen schools saw all of their students clearing the examinations and eight others scored pass percentages above 90.

Among the successful students, 38 secured the A2 grade, 323 the B1 grade, 504 the B2 grade, 337 the C1 grade, 102 the C2 grade and five the D grade.

Officials in the district education department said that in 2019, the result was 62.45 per cent, when the state result was 79.27 per cent. In 2020, it was 84.06 per cent (state result 76.29 per cent) while all students were promoted in 2021 in view of the Covid pandemic.