Friday, July 15, 2022

Will set up SIT for Surat businessmen to recover dues from other states: Sanghavi

Sanghavi was speaking at the inauguration of Carats, a three-day exhibition of polished diamonds organized by Surat Diamond Association.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 16, 2022 12:13:08 am
Harsh Sanghavi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsGujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Facebook @sanghaviharsh)

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up for the Surat businessmen to recover the pending dues from businessmen of other states.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed in Surat to recover the dues of businessmen of Surat from other state businessmen… We will arrange a meeting of the Surat Diamond Association with Surat Police Commissioner and later the SIT will be formed,” the home minister said.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Purshottam Rupala in presence of Sanghavi, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh at Avadh Euthopia in Surat.

Over 116 diamond businessmen of Surat and Mumbai, participated and booked their stalls in the Carats.

