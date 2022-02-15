Gujarat: Widespread demand for speedy justice in Grishma murder case

Demanding a speedy trial into the murder of 21-year-old Grishma Vekariya, several social organisations handed over a memorandum to Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar and Surat Range IGP Rajkumar Pandian Monday.

Former president of Surat Diamond Association Dinesh Navadia, Kiran hospital president Mathurbhai Sawani, Samast Patidar Samaj President Veljibhai Shetha, Saurashtra Patel Samaj President Kanjibhai Bhalara, diamond industrialist Laljibhai Patel and Patidar leader Savjibhai Vekariya, among others, made representations to the Surat police demanding speedy justice for the family. “Police should intensify patrolling and take strict legal actions against anti-social elements,” said Navadia told The Indian Express.

Grishma, a resident of the Pasodara area in Kamrej, was brutally killed on February 12 after she allegedly rejected the accused Fenil Goyani’s proposal for a relationship. Grishma’s brother Dhruv and uncle Subhashbhai Vekariya were also injured by Goyani as they were trying to save her.

Later, Goyani was found with his wrist slashed in an alleged attempt to end life. He was rushed to the hospital and is still undergoing treatment.

Goyani works as a fashion designer at a private firm and hails from Gariyadhar in Saurashtra, while Grishma is a first-year B.Com student in Surat city and is from Junagadh. Grishma’s father Nandlal Vekariya is into the diamond business and is currently in Nigeria. She resided with her mother Vilas Vekariya and Dhruv.