Weaveknitt 2022 generates business worth Rs 350 crore

Updated: July 28, 2022 1:59:33 am
The second edition of Weaveknitt 2022 exhibition organised by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) generated business worth Rs 350 crore, according to SGCCI president Himanshu Bodawala.
The three-day exhibition at the International Exhibition cum convention hall at Sarsana in Surat that concluded on July 25 recorded a footfall of over 23,000.
“This year we got an overwhelming response and the traders who participated received business orders worth around Rs 350 crore,” said Bodawala.
Last year, over 120 exhibitors took part in this event and the total business generated through first edition of the event was worth Rs 100 crore. “Buyers from various cities across the country visited the exhibition and placed orders,” said Deep Agrawal, convener of the exhibition. Bodawala said that over 23,890 buyers from within the country and abroad visited the exhibition.
“Each stall owner got orders worth Rs 4 crore to 5 crore. The delegation from Dubai, the Association of Textile Merchants, has over 500 members and they do export business with 90 countries across the world.”
