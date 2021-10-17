Vyara Taluka Panchayat: BJP wins majority in local body as 5 Cong members join party

Five elected members of Congress in the Vyara Taluka Panchayat in Tapi district joined BJP on Saturday thereby making it the single largest party in the local body, which was ruled by Congress. This is the first time BJP is coming to power in Vyara Taluka Panchayat.

Taluka panchayat president Jasuben Gamit, law committee chairman Ishwar Gamit, and three other members, Silicaben Gamit, Dayaben Gamit, and Sharmila Gamit, joined BJP in the presence of Minister of State for Energy, Agriculture and Petrochemical Mukesh Patel in Tapi.

Out of 20 seats of Vyara Taluka panchayat, Congress had 17 seats, while BJP had three and after the last election. However, two elected members of the Congress resigned from the party and another member died due to Covid-19.

The bypolls were conducted to these seats which fell vacant and BJP won all the three seats after the results were announced October 5 taking its tally in the taluka panchayat to 6.

Now, with the five Congress members joining BJP, the saffron party has 11 seats in the taluka panchayat while Congress tally has been reduced to 9.

Minister Mukesh Patel said, “It is for the first time that BJP wins majority in Vyara taluka panchayat. These elected members appreciated the development works of the state government and they decided to join BJP.” However, Congress alleged that BJP “purchased” their members “secretly”.

“We tried to contact the five members last night, but they were not at their homes and even their mobile phones were switched off,” Tapi district Congress president Bhilabhai Gamit said.

Ishwarbhai Gamit said, “I worked with the Congress for the past 40 years… We have joined BJP because we want development in our areas. The BJP is in power in state and Centre and without their support, we cannot bring development in our areas.”