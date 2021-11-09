VNSGU to start post-graduation course in ‘Hindu Studies’ from new academic session

The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) has introduced a new post-graduation course in “Hindu Studies” from the new academic session of 2022-23.

This is for the first time Hinduism will be taught as a subject in the university in the faculty of Arts. VNSGU will be the first university in the state to run such a course.

The decision was taken during the syndicate members’ meeting held in the VNSGU on November 2 evening, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr Kishorsinh Chawda.

Syndicate member Dr Snehal Joshi had proposed the introduction of a two-year course on Hindu Studies in the post-graduation in the MA Sociology department. The two-year “Hindu studies” course is presently run by the Banaras Hindu University in post-graduation in Arts since 2021-22.

After the discussion among the syndicate members, the proposals were accepted and later approved by all the members. The post-graduation course will now be taught in the university’s MA sociology department in the next academic year of 2022-23. Sources said that in the coming days, the university will set up curriculum and contents of the course.

VSNGU Vice-Chancellor Dr Kishorsinh Chawda said, “Eighty per cent content of the BHU courses will remain in our course and the remaining 20 per cent content will be of the local area. We will set up a framework that will include selective and elective subjects for this two-year course. The syllabus will be in four semesters which should be finished in the two-year term.”

“We are also planning to start a diploma course in Hindu studies, which would be a certificate course of six months. We will also get it started in different colleges and education institutes in Surat and South Gujarat in the coming months. We will prepare a separate structure and content for Diploma course. We will also appoint visiting faculties for the post graduation course in Hindu studies,” the V-C added.

Syndicate member Dr. Snehal Joshi said, “We will start this course so that students will understand the actual concept of Hinduism. We will concentrate on what is Hinduism, and not on worshipping the Gods and Goddesses. The course will include themes of Mahabharata, and Ramayana, and Vedqs, and their relation to the day-to-day lives.”

He added, “Our motive is to prepare scholars of ancient Hindu wisdom, including philosophy, and language. The students will get the scientific perspective of Hinduism and Hindu culture.”