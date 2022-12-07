Varaccha MLA intervenes, SMC halts demolition drive; allows more time

The demolition drive by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) was halted Wednesday after Varachha BJP MLA Kumar Kanani intervened following complaints from the residents and shopkeepers.

Officials of SMC Varachha zone were undertaking demolition activities near Savji Korat Bridge at the Natvarnagar area in Varachha against illegally constructed shops and residential properties. The officials carried on with the demolition despite objections from the occupants. One of the occupants later complained to Kanani, who is also the BJP candidate from the constituency.

Kanani told the officials to stop the demolition activities. “I told the officials that they should give some time to the people so that they can shift their important things and later demolition should be carried out,” Kanani told The Indian Express. Following this, the demolition activities were stopped.

Sources said the demolition drive was underway to make the road broader. The illegal shops and residential properties were obstructing the normal traffic near the Savji Korat Bridge.

An SMC official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The properties near the Savji Korat Bridge were affecting the routine traffic. Our teams surveyed and identified over 50 such illegal properties that consist of commercial and residential properties. We earlier intimated them to vacate the place and shift their items to other places but they did not respond. We have removed around 30 per cent of the properties today itself and the remaining ones will be done in the coming days.”