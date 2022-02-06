Vapi police arrests four for beating four teens on suspicion of theft

Vapi police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting four teenagers with plastic pipes and belts, on suspicion of theft, on January 25.

According to police, a resident of Vapi lodged a complaint on Friday against four persons, including the owners of Nihal engineering company at Vapi GIDC, and some staffers, for their alleged involvement in beating up his son and three others, all below the age of 16, suspecting their involvement in scrap theft from the company.

Acting on the complaint, Vapi police registered an offence under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act section 75.

The four accused have been identified as Devang Patel, his brother Jay Patel (owners of the firm), Denny Badat, and Mahendra Gupta, all residents of Vapi in Valsad district.

As per details mentioned in the complaint, on January 25, the complainant was told by a local resident that his son and three others were illegally confined by four persons in a room in Nihal engineering company and are being beaten up.

The Vapi resident immediately rushed to Nihal engineering and found his son and three other teenagers sitting on the floor, with their hands and legs were tied up with ropes.

When he inquired about the incident, the four accused told him they suspected the boys involvement in scrap theft. He apologised to them on behalf of the teenagers.

Vapi GIDC police inspector V G Bharwad said, “We have arrested all the four accused including the owner on Saturday. The teenagers were illegally confined on suspicion of their involvement in theft of scrap from the company. We are not sure whether these teenagers were involved in the theft or not.”