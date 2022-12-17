scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Vapi POCSO court sends 54-yr-old to 20 years in prison for ‘raping’ minor girl

The accused has been convited of raping the 13-year-old girl from Valsad four times at his shop.

The victim’s mother lodged a case against the accused. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A special POCSO court in Vapi Saturday convicted a 54-year-old man and sentenced him to 20 years in prison for raping and impregnating a minor girl in 2019.

The accused has been convited of raping the 13-year-old girl from Valsad four times at his shop. The shop owner used wafers and chocolates to lure the girl who used to be alone at her home during the day as her parents used to be away at work. The incident came to light after doctors discovered her to be two months pregnant in September 2019.

The victim’s mother lodged a case against the accused. The police had registered offences under IPC Act Sections 376 (2)(i)(j)(n) and 506 (2) and various sections of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on September 30, 2019.

Later, the minor had filed an application before the court for abortion which was approved.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

“The court had taken into consideration the medical examination report, DNA report, and statements of victim. We are very much satisfied with the court order,” district government pleader Anil Tripathi told the Indian Express. The defence lawyer Ayaz Shaikh said the future course of action will be decided after studying the order.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 11:31:38 pm
Next Story

Australia secure series-clinching win in fourth women’s T20I against India

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close