Vapi POCSO court sends 54-yr-old to 20 years in prison for ‘raping’ minor girl

A special POCSO court in Vapi Saturday convicted a 54-year-old man and sentenced him to 20 years in prison for raping and impregnating a minor girl in 2019.

The accused has been convited of raping the 13-year-old girl from Valsad four times at his shop. The shop owner used wafers and chocolates to lure the girl who used to be alone at her home during the day as her parents used to be away at work. The incident came to light after doctors discovered her to be two months pregnant in September 2019.

The victim’s mother lodged a case against the accused. The police had registered offences under IPC Act Sections 376 (2)(i)(j)(n) and 506 (2) and various sections of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on September 30, 2019.

Later, the minor had filed an application before the court for abortion which was approved.

“The court had taken into consideration the medical examination report, DNA report, and statements of victim. We are very much satisfied with the court order,” district government pleader Anil Tripathi told the Indian Express. The defence lawyer Ayaz Shaikh said the future course of action will be decided after studying the order.