Vapi nagarpalika election: 31 new faces in BJP’s list of candidates

The BJP on Friday declared the list of candidates for the upcoming Vapi nagarpalika election scheduled on November 29, fielding 31 new faces on 44 seats and giving tickets to 13 incumbents.

Vapi Nagarpalika in Valsad district has been ruled by BJP for five consecutive terms. In the last term, BJP had 41 elected members while Congress had three.

The decision to field new faces was taken at the BJP parliamentary board meeting held in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

In the list of candidates, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, the BJP has excluded 31 incumbent members who are 60 years old and above or have contested three terms. Vapi Nagarpalika president Vithal Patel has not been given a ticket this time. However, the party has fielded Vapi taluka general secretary Paresh Desai from ward number 5, while Vapi BJP general secretary Jyoti Dilip Patil will contest from from ward 1.

Vapi BJP president Satish Patel said, “This time we have fielded 31 new faces. There might be some discontent among those who are not given tickets, but they are with BJP and they will work for the party.”



Six candidates from the Congress, one candidate from AAP and one independent candidate have submitted their candidature form at the election branch office in Vapi on Friday. The BJP candidates will submit their candidature forms on Saturday.

AAP state president Gopal Italia said, “We will definitely give a tough fight to the BJP. We will raise civic issues like roads, water, street lights, pollution…”

Congress president of Vapi Nimesh Vashi said, “Our candidates will contest from all the seats… One of the main issues we are going to raise during the campaigning is corruption in the Vapi nagarpalika.”