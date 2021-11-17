Vapi Nagar Palika: Six withdraw nomination

Six candidates, including two from the Congress, one from the AAP and three independents, withdrew their forms on Monday, the last day to withdraw nominations for the upcoming Vapi Nagar Palika elections scheduled on November 28, leaving 109 candidates in the poll fray.

BJP candidate won one seat in ward no.10 as uncontested as rival Congress candidate failed to submit her OBC certificate. On the last day of submission of forms for 44 seats in 11 wards of Vapi Nagar Palika, BJP and Congress fielded 44 candidates while AAP fielded 25 candidates and five candidates were independent.

Congress candidate from ward no. 10 Chetan Magan Patel and ward no. 7 Shabana Suhel Shaikh, and AAP candidate from ward no. 11 Mayuri Rakesh Patel withdrew their forms along with three independents. With this, the BJP has 43 candidates, Congress 41 and AAP 24 candidates along with one independent in the fray.

Vapi Congress president Nimesh Vashi said, “Our candidates withdrew their papers due to pressure… We hope that people have understood the tactics used by BJP.” Vapi BJP president Satish Patel said, “Congress and AAP don’t have public support and we are hopeful of winning all 44 seats.”