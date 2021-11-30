Vapi Nagar Palika polls: BJP wins but loses 4 seats to Congress

The Congress has snatched four seats from the BJP in the Vapi Nagar Palika elections in Valsad district, taking its number of elected councillors to seven, even as the BJP retained power with 37 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to open its account in the elections, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The election to 43 seats in 11 wards of Vapi Nagar Palika was held on November 28, in which 51.87 per cent turnout was recorded against 60 per cent in 2016 elections.

A total of 109 candidates were in the fray, of which 44 were from the BJP, 41 from the Congress, 24 from the AAP and one independent. On ward 10, the BJP candidate won uncontested after the Congress candidate failed to submit her OBC form. The BJP had fielded 31 new candidates, while repeating 13 candidates who won.

The counting was held at the Vapi PTC college on Tuesday under tight security. Congress candidates won on three seats from ward 5 and all four seats from ward 6. BJP Vapi general secretary Paresh Desai lost from ward 5, a party stronghold.

Vapi Congress president Nimesh Vashi said, “We were expecting between 12 seats to 15 seats but got seven. We have found that in some wards, our votes went to AAP candidates. We will work and try to better our performance in the upcoming assembly elections next year. As opposition in the Nagar Palika, our councilors will take up the issues of public works and ensure that people get all basic facilities.”

Vapi BJP president Satish Patel said, “In some wards, our party candidates won by a margin of 1,500 to 2,000 votes, which shows that the majority of the people are with the BJP. Our party is expanding rapidly in Vapi… in 2006, we had 27 elected councillors, 35 in 2011, 41 in 2016 and now 37 councilors.”

State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, who is from Vapi, had said on October 30 that the state government was planning to elevate Vapi Nagar Palika to a municipal corporation due to a rise in population.

Reacting to the results, AAP president Gopal Italia said, “Our presence has benefitted the Congress party… We are new to Vapi and started from zero still we got 13 per cent of votes.”

Congress loses seat in Mahuva

In the bypoll to Mahuvariya seat in Mahuva taluka panchayat of Surat, Congress lost its seat as BJP candidate Dinesh Chaudhary defeated Congress candidate Manilal Chaudhary by 751 votes, while AAP candidate Ashish Chaudhary got 865 votes.

The by-election was held on Sunday after the seat fell vacant following the death of Congress councilor Dharmesh Chaudhary due to Covid-19 in March 2021.

The Mahuva taluka panchayat is with the BJP, which had 14 elected councillors earlier, while the Congress had five. With the bypoll result, the BJP improved its tally to 15, while Congress tally has been reduced to four.