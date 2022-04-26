Vansiya youths host Iftar, set an example of harmony

Several Muslims from villages around Sachin broke their Ramadan fast Sunday evening at an Iftar hosted by youths from the Vansiya (Rajput) community who have been their neighbours for several years.

The Rajput women cooked bataka puri, bhajiyas and kadhi chawal, which were served to the guests at the Iftaar held on an open plot in the village. The Rajput women started cooking food for the iftar party Sunday afternoon, while the males prepared the tables with dates and soft drinks. Around 7 pm, the Vansiyas welcomed members from the Muslim community and escorted them to their seats. The Muslims soon broke their fast and after having fruits and soft drinks, they offered namaz at the same venue and later, continued the feast. The Roza iftar event continued till 10.00 pm.

Around 50 Muslims, including social workers, farmers and Sarpanchs of neighbouring Kaphleta and Lajpore villages, attended the event.

Raghuveersinh Vansiya, a farmer and a social worker who was among the organisers of the Iftar party, said: “Our childhood was spent with Muslims staying in these villages. We went to school together, played cricket and enjoyed our life in each other’s company. We also have business relations with many Muslims staying in the neighbouring villages. During the Covid pandemic, several Muslim youths from the neighbouring villages helped us by supplying food items, shifting Covid patients to the hospital, and arranging medicines and other things. This drove us to organise the iftar.”

“We are overwhelmed with the gesture. The women had personally prepared the iftar. We will plan and invite them to our village during the Diwali festival. We wish that such an initiative should be carried out in different villages in Surat and south Gujarat,” said Kaphleta village Sarpanch Sufiyan Denge.

This was the first time a Roza iftar party was organised by the Rajput community in Sachin village for Muslims from the neighbouring villages. There are over 150 houses of the Vansiya community in the village, followed by local Patidar, tribals, and others.

Jayesh Desai, another resident from the area who took part in organising the iftar said: “Currently, we see communal hatredness that has spread everywhere in the country. Our motive is to spread the feeling of brotherhood and communal harmony in the society. Those who attended the iftar party are our friends and people residing in neighbouring villages. They are the first who would come for help during emergencies. There is no hatredness among us. The best example is that to date, not even a single instance of communal violence has taken place in our village or neighbouring villages.”