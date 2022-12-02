Vande Bharat train yet again runs over bull in Gujarat’s Valsad

The Vande Bharat Express running in the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route yet again ran over a bull in Gujarat’s Valsad district Thursday, which resulted in minor damage to the nose panel of the train.

The bull died on the spot and later its carcass was cleared by a cattle volunteers group.

According to the Western Railway, the cone-shaped structure on the front side below drivers’ cabin was damaged after it hit a bull that was walking on the tracks near Udvada railway station. The superfast train that was on its way from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, was stopped at the neighbouring Sanjan Railway station, where the technical and maintenance teams repaired the portion and checked the entire train. The train resumed its journey after a halt for around 20 minutes, said the Railways.

Railway sources said that this was the second incident of cattle being hit by Vande Bharat Express train in the Valsad district. The first incident took place near Atul Railway station on October 29. There had been cattle-hit incidents in the Valsad district by other trains this year where 19 cows and calves were run over on October 10, five cows were killed by a speeding Rajdhani train on August 25. Last year, 18 cows were run over by a train near Navsari in June.

Gracious Fernandes, the inspector with Valsad Railway Protection Force, said that in all the cattle-hit incidents no one had come to claim the ownership of the animals. “There are many cattle roaming freely on the highways. Due to the presence of tall bushes near the tracks cattle walk freely on the tracks to feed on them. We are trying to find out the owners of cattle,” Fernandes said.