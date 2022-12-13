Valuables worth Rs 14.27 lakh stolen from diamond traders, jewellery shop

Miscreants allegedly broke into three diamond trading offices in Varachha and a diamond jewellery shop in Katargam and decamped with valuables worth Rs 14.27 lakh Monday night, police said.

According to Varachha police, the miscreants entered the firms owned by Bharat Dhola, Chetan Akbari, and Hitesh Shiroya at Mahakali Galaxy building in Mini Bazaar and decamped with diamonds worth Rs 8.47 lakh. The incident came into light Tuesday morning when the owners reached their offices.

Polished diamonds worth Rs 1.10 lakh were taken from Dhola’s firm, diamonds worth Rs 6.23 lakh from Akbari’s and diamonds worth Rs 1.14 lakh were taken from Shiroya’s firm. Police have launched an investigation with a photo of the suspect recovered from CCTV footage of the building.

In another incident, an unidentified person broke into Wara Jewels owned by Divyesh Mawani at Vastadevi road in Gotalawadi area in Katargam on Monday night and decamped with diamond jewellery worth Rs 5.80 lakh. Katargam police registered a theft complaint and started a probe.

Inspector AN Gabani of Varachha police station said, “The accused will be identified and arrested soon. We suspect that some known person might be involved in the theft. Further investigation is on.”