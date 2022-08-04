Valsad: PM to inaugurate multi-speciality hospital in tribal taluka today

August 4, 2022 12:51:36 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital, built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, at the tribal-dominated Dharampur taluka in Valsad district Thursday. The Shrimad Rajchandra Multispecialty Hospital that has come up on eight acres of land was started as a 40-bed facility by Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram 18 years ago.
The ashram trustees decided to expand the facility, to cater to patients from interior villages. The groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-speciality hospital was held in November 2017 and the work was completed by 2022.
“Our aim is to give the best treatment to the people… We have tie-ups with a group of Indian-origin physicians based abroad who will visit our centres… In Dharampur people have to travel 45 kilometres to Vapi or 30 km to Valsad for medical treatment,” an ashram source said.
Patients from interior villages are picked up and taken to hospital from where they are dropped back after treatment. The tribal-dominated Dharampur taluka has 108 villages with a population of around 2.45 lakh.
Subscriber Only Stories
The hospital has six hi-tech operation theatres, a pediatric ward for children, 24X 7 medical and diagnostic services, an NICU for infants and sensory garden for developmental disability.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Surat records first death due to swine flu of this year
HC admits Teesta’s bail plea, to hear matter on September 19
Around 9,000 panchayat talatis on indefinite strike
Mahendrabhai, who promoted book reading, passes away at 99
Bombay HC seeks state’s response on plea challenging Shinde govt move to stay MVA orders
Youth held with ball python in Surat
Govt nod to stronger climate targets for 2030
House panel criticises govt for absence of ‘clear-cut’ policy on Indian diaspora
Rajya Sabha passes anti-doping Bill
Saurav Ghosal beats best friend, wins historic bronze
160 packets of suspected narcotic drugs discovered from coastline of Gir Somnath
Over 4,700 seats in engg, pharmacy, MBA courses reduced in Gujarat