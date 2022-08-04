scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Valsad: PM to inaugurate multi-speciality hospital in tribal taluka today

The ashram trustees decided to expand the facility, to cater to patients from interior villages. The groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-speciality hospital was held in November 2017 and the work was completed by 2022.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 4, 2022 12:51:36 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tribal hospital, tribal community, Surat hospitals, Surat latest news, Indian ExpressThe multi speciality hospital inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has six hi-tech operation theatres, a pediatric ward for children, 24X 7 medical and diagnostic services, an NICU for infants and sensory garden for developmental disability. (file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital, built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, at the tribal-dominated Dharampur taluka in Valsad district Thursday. The Shrimad Rajchandra Multispecialty Hospital that has come up on eight acres of land was started as a 40-bed facility by Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram 18 years ago.

The ashram trustees decided to expand the facility, to cater to patients from interior villages. The groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-speciality hospital was held in November 2017 and the work was completed by 2022.

“Our aim is to give the best treatment to the people… We have tie-ups with a group of Indian-origin physicians based abroad who will visit our centres… In Dharampur people have to travel 45 kilometres to Vapi or 30 km to Valsad for medical treatment,” an ashram source said.

Patients from interior villages are picked up and taken to hospital from where they are dropped back after treatment. The tribal-dominated Dharampur taluka has 108 villages with a population of around 2.45 lakh.

The hospital has six hi-tech operation theatres, a pediatric ward for children, 24X 7 medical and diagnostic services, an NICU for infants and sensory garden for developmental disability.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 12:51:36 am

