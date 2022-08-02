Valsad: 2 minor siblings die after eating stale food

August 2, 2022 11:57:23 pm
Two minor siblings aged five and three died due to food poisoning at Kaparada taluka of Valsad Monday.
The deceased, identified as Chandni (5) and Asvanti (3) ,consumed stale food along with their siblings Meera (17), Sanjay (13) who are hospitalised.
Police said that all the four children consumed stale food for dinner Sunday and later developed stomach ache. Following this, Chandni and Asvanti fell unconscious and their father Devraj Mura informed the village sarpanch about the incident.
Devraj and his wife Sulluben Mora work as farm labourers. The children were taken to nearby Sutharpada Community health centre where Chandi and Asvanti were declared dead . The condition of Meera and Sanjay is reported to be stable.
Sulluben said, “On Sunday evening, I made dal and rice for dinner and served it to our children and we slept empty stomach. The food was one-day old. Later both my daughters started vomiting. There was no vehicle to take the children to hospital, which is around 10 kilometers away… On Monday at 6.00 am, we intimated the village sarpanch and took the children to the community health centre where doctors declared Asvanti and Chandi brought dead. The condition of Sanjay and Meera condition is stable.”
Kaprada Police Inspector H P Gamit said, “We have lodged a case of accidental death and started probe.”
