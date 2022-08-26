scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Vaghela defends Surat BJP leader after ‘photos’ of him with woman goes viral

Calling it an attempt to defame him, Vaghela said, "Desai is a committed worker of the BJP and the act has been done to defame him. He went out of town with his friends and their families. Somebody had taken the photos, morphed and cropped them with ill-intention. Such type of activity in politics is not good. We will in the coming days take action against the incident."

Earlier in the day, state BJP chief CR Paatil was in Surat and Bardoli for various events one of which was the inauguration of a petrol pump owned by Desai in Lajpore village on Surat- Navsari road. He was accompanied by Desai, Vaghela, state cabinet ministers Mukesh Patel and Kanubhai Desai.

Gujarat BJP General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela Thursday came out defending Surat District president Sandeep Desai after his purported photos with a BJP woman leader went viral on social media.

He blamed the incident  on the rivalry between Desai and some co-operative leaders of the Surat district APMC.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:07:01 am
