UP youth ‘kills wife, dies by jumping in front of train’ in Surat

A 25-year-old man, accused of stabbing his wife to death, allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Kathodara village in Olpad taluka of Surat Thursday.

The incident came to light Thursday when officials at the Kosamba Railway station police found a dead body of an unknown youth lying on the railway tracks on the outskirts of Kathodara village near Kim.

Officials from the Kim police station reached the spot and suspected it to be the dead body of Harish Nishad, who was named by his father-in-law Kamlesh Gaud for allegedly murdering the latter’s daughter on February 7.

The cops called Phoolchand Nishad, the elder brother of the deceased, who identified the body. “We suspect Harish Nishad, a native of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, might have died by suicide by jumping before a running train. He might have regretted his act (of allegedly murdering his wife) and have taken such a drastic step,” said Kim police sub-inspector PJ Pandya. The Kosamba Railway police has

registered an accidental death case in this connection.

The body was handed over to his relatives after postmortem to carry out final rites on Friday.

According to the Kim police, Harish was staying at his in-law’s place with his wife Kiran (22), a native of Gorakhpur in UP, who has been residing at Ambikanagar society in Kathodara village for the past three months. The couple got married in May 2021 at a temple in Surat in the presence of their family members.

According to Gaud’s complaint, he saw Harish standing outside his room in the wee hours of February 7 when he woke up to answer nature’s call. Upon inquiring, Harish, who works as a painter under contract, told Gaud that he was leaving early as the place of work was far away. After Harish left, Gaud found his son-in-law’s room locked from the outside. He peeped inside through the window and called out to his daughter but there was no response. Kamlesh gathered the neighbours and soon, they broke open the door to find Kiran lying in a pool of blood, said the police.