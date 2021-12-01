Unseasonal rain forecast Agri dept asks Navsari farmers to delay harvesting

In view of the unseasonal rainfall forecast in the state, the Navsari Agriculture department has advised farmers to delay harvesting to prevent the harvested crops from being damaged due to the showers.

Agricultural Officer of Navsari district panchayat Dr A R Gajera has intimated the farmers of the district to take certain preventive actions to save the crops from getting damaged. A meeting was organised in the district, between farmers and agricultural department officials in this regard.

Gajera told The Indian Express, “The major crop in the district is paddy , which is almost ready for harvest. Those crops which are ready to harvest, should be delayed for a few more days due to the unseasonal rainfall. The excess water in the fields should be drained out.The farmers also should keep an eye on other rabi crops as almost all the sowing is done and the water stagnation will damage the crops.”

“Generally in Navsari, the farmers do threshing of crops in the fields and they do it on their own. We have advised them to cover the stock kept on one side and cover it with tarpaulin sheet. We have also told the farmers to make a layer of mud on the outer boundary so that water does not enter inside and damage the crops,” he added.

Navsari has over 1.18 lakh farmers and 1.26 lakh hectares farm land, out of which 58,000 hectares of land are for agriculture and the remaining for horticulture, Gajera further said.