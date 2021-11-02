Union Minister launches 40-m girder for bullet train project

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, who is also the BJP MP from Surat city, launched the casting of a full span pre-stressed concrete (PSC) box girder to be used for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor, popularly known as the ‘bullet train’ project, at Nasilpore in Navsari Monday.

The PSC box girder weighs around 970 tonne and will be the heaviest in the construction industry in the country. The 40-m span girder is being cast as a single piece, i.e., without any construction joint, with 390 cubic metres of concrete and 42 metric tonnes of steel. The full-span launching methodology will accelerate the overall construction by almost seven times compared to segmental launching.

“The biggest challenge to execute this mammoth project is to successfully and consistently build to speed and scale. The full-span launch methodology that we have adopted will certainly help us fast-track our construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project. Our in-house designed and developed full span launching equipment like straddle carriers and girder transporters are going to be game-changers in India’s construction industry,” said SV Desai, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (Civil Infrastructure).

The bullet rail project is 508-km-long, of which 348 km is in Gujarat, 4 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) and 156 km in Maharashtra.