Union minister flags off superfast train from Udhna to Banaras

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh Tuesday flagged off a superfast train from Udhna railway station in Surat to Banaras in Uttar Pradesh, which was a long-pending demand from the natives of UP in Surat. The Union Minister said the train, which will start service from October 11, will benefit the textile traders in both Surat and Banaras.

The train departed from the Udhna station Tuesday at 10.30 am and will reach Banaras Wednesday at 1.45 pm.

Addressing a gathering at the Udhna railway station, Jardosh, who is also the BJP MP from Surat city, said, “The western railway has approved the demand of people of Surat, to start special superfast train from Surat to UP. The special train will also lead to growth in economic activities between both the cities. The textile traders staying in both Surat and Banaras will be benefited by this train. This train will also benefit for people going for religious pilgrimage.”

The Surat-Banaras train will run every Tuesday departing at from Surat 7.25 am and reach Banaras at 10.50 am. It will departs from Banaras Wednesday at 17.50 pm and reach Udhna Railway station on the next day at 8.35 pm.

Sources said that the train will have two-tire and three-tire AC compartments, sleeper class and second class facility.

Besides the Union minster, those present at the inaugural event include Surat Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Paresh Patel, passenger amenities committee member Chhotu Patil, BJP MLA Limbayat Sangita Patil, BJP MLA Choryasi Jankhana Patel, and Western Railway Divisional Railway Manager G V L Satyakumar.