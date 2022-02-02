Union Budget: Diamond industry upbeat, ‘no good news’ for textiles

The Union Budget has offered hope for the diamond industry in Surat but failed to meet the expectations of textile industry, according to representatives.

Hoping that the reduction of import duty on broken diamonds to zero from 7.5 per cent would boost exports, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Gujarat region chairman Dinesh Navadia said, “Not only big industry players but small players will also benefit from this. The 7.5 per cent import duty on cut and polished diamonds has also been reduced to 5 per cent.”

Jewellery industry will also benefit as duty on pearl has been reduced to 5 per cent from 10 per cent, he said adding, “The bank guarantee in the diamond and jewellery industry has been converted to a surety bond that will benefit exports of diamonds and jewellery items… Export of polished diamonds from

India in 2021 was worth USD 4,261.37 million, which will increase now.”

The diamond industry that was badly affected during the Covid pandemic and has been seeing an increased demand since 2021, is seeing new hope with zero per cent tax on import of half polished (broken) diamonds, according to Govind Dholakia of Shree Ram Krishna Exports, Surat.

“While taking out diamonds from the old-fashioned jewellery for new designs, some diamonds get damaged, affecting even colour and clarity. Such diamonds used to come to India from foreign countries with an import duty of 7.5 per cent. Now such diamonds can be bought without any duty. Re-cutting and polishing of such diamonds are done by small factories in Surat and they will also benefit,” said Dholakia.

Welcoming the budget, Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ashish Gujarati said, “The announcements for R&D in private sector for defence involve lot of textile components that will help the Surat textile industry.”

Lamenting there is no major good news for the textile industry, Federation of Indian Art Silk Weaving Industry chairman Bharat Gandhi said, “Import duty has been reduced for the machineries that may benefit the textile industry. There is major scope in technical textiles such as fabric used in constructions, automobiles, agriculture, medical, etc., The Union government has also introduced PLI scheme.”

Non-reduction of import duty on technical textile fabrics may give a boost to indigenous fabrics manufactured in India, said Girdhar Gopal Mundra, chairman of Global Fabric Resource and Research Centre, adding not much attention has been given to the textile industries in this budget.