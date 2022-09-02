scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Ukai dam generates record 224.12 MU power worth Rs 78 crore in August

In the current monsoon season the dam received heavy inflow from 51 catchment areas in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.  The water discharged from the Ukai dam is used for irrigation, drinking and industrial purposes.

Ukai Dam, Rushikesh Patel, power supply, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Surat, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAccording to the minister, the dam made the record power generation through four hydro power generating machines of 75 MW (mega watt) capacity each.

The Ukai dam in Tapi district generated a record 224.12 million units (MU) of power worth around Rs 78 crore (Rs 3.50 per unit)  in August 2022, said state cabinet minister Rushikesh Patel on Thursday. The dam authorities have till date discharged over 8,232 Million Cubic Metres (MCM) of water from the dam which is almost equal to refilling the dam that has a capacity of 7,414 MCM.

Sources said that over 3,000 MCM water is required for irrigation purpose in Surat, Ankleshwar, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad district, throughout year. While 300 MCM is for industrial purpose in Surat and Ankleshwar, which also includes drinking water for Surat citizens.  Superintendent engineer of Ukai dam, PG Vasava, said, “Last year, the total power production through hydro power generation from Ukai dam was 623 MU. While in the current year we started hydro machines in July.”

“In July 2022, we generated 94 MU and in August 224.12 MU. Our earlier record was 221.56 MU in August 2013, while in September 1989, it was 210 MU,” added Vasava. Expressing hope to cross last year’s total power generation of 623 MU, he said, “Water level in the dam as on September 1 is 336.18 foot against danger level of 345 feet.”

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:48:18 am
