Ukai dam generates record 224.12 MU power worth Rs 78 crore in August

The Ukai dam in Tapi district generated a record 224.12 million units (MU) of power worth around Rs 78 crore (Rs 3.50 per unit) in August 2022, said state cabinet minister Rushikesh Patel on Thursday. The dam authorities have till date discharged over 8,232 Million Cubic Metres (MCM) of water from the dam which is almost equal to refilling the dam that has a capacity of 7,414 MCM.

According to the minister, the dam made the record power generation through four hydro power generating machines of 75 MW (mega watt) capacity each.

In the current monsoon season the dam received heavy inflow from 51 catchment areas in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The water discharged from the Ukai dam is used for irrigation, drinking and industrial purposes.

Sources said that over 3,000 MCM water is required for irrigation purpose in Surat, Ankleshwar, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad district, throughout year. While 300 MCM is for industrial purpose in Surat and Ankleshwar, which also includes drinking water for Surat citizens. Superintendent engineer of Ukai dam, PG Vasava, said, “Last year, the total power production through hydro power generation from Ukai dam was 623 MU. While in the current year we started hydro machines in July.”

“In July 2022, we generated 94 MU and in August 224.12 MU. Our earlier record was 221.56 MU in August 2013, while in September 1989, it was 210 MU,” added Vasava. Expressing hope to cross last year’s total power generation of 623 MU, he said, “Water level in the dam as on September 1 is 336.18 foot against danger level of 345 feet.”