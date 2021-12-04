UK doc tests Covid positive in Navsari

A 50-year-old doctor who resides in the United Kingdom, recently landed in Navsari and has tested Covid-19 positive. His samples were sent to been sent to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar for genome sequencing. Gujarat reported 45 new cases and discharged 45 others on Friday. Navsari has reported 30-odd cases in the past 30 days.

Sources in the health department in Navsari district said that a total of 34 international travelers from “at-risk” countries had landed in Navsari district, from November 26 to till date. The health department officials had carried out Covid tests on them and found them all negative, except one traveler who was tested positive.

Sources said that the patient is an Ayurvedic doctor by profession who was in Manchester city in United Kingdom for the past six months and he landed in Navsari on November 27. After a week, he had a cold and cough, following which, he carried out a test in private laboratory in Navsari town, which turned up positive on December 2. After he was tested positive, the health officials of Navsari reached his place and carried out RT-PCR tests which returned positive.

Navsari district medical officer Dr. Mehul Deliwala said, “The Ayurvedic doctor is presently in a private hospital in Navsari town. We have also carried out the Covid test on 12 people with whom, he came in contact and they all returned negative. We have sent samples to Gandhinagar laboratory for genome sequencing test and in the next couple of days, we will get its report. He came down to Navsari recently and started staying at his sons house in the Navsari town.”

Sources in the Navsari health department said that till date out of 194 Covid-19 deaths in the district, 31 were due to the infection and the remaining were due to comorbid conditions while being infected with the virus. The district has however officially reported 25 deaths till date. A total of 7,281 positive cases were reported in the district, out of which 7,073 had been discharged. Presently there are 14 active cases in the district.