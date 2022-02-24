Two teenagers drown in Surat pond, bodies traced

Two teenagers drowned in a pond at Sachin area in Surat on Tuesday evening. The bodies of the two teenagers, both aged 14, were recovered by fire brigade officials on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the deceased were identified Abid Amjad Pathan and his friend Ajmer Naseem Ansari, both residents of Bhindi Bazaar in Unn and class 6 students of Unity school.

The incident happened when the two teenagers went to swim in the pond Tuesday evening which lies between Jiyav and Budhiya villages in Sachin, police said adding that the two were unaware of the depth and drowned in the pond.

The incident came into light when a passerby spotted clothes and chappals of two teenagers on the banks and intimated the Sachin police.

The fire officials carried out a search operation till late night on Tuesday, but could not trace the bodies. The parents of Abid and Ajmer reached the spot and identified their clothes and chappals. The search operation continued on Wednesday and their bodies were recovered in the afternoon.

Fire officer Hitesh Patil said, “We are seeing such a pond for the first time.. We think that it is an old pond and is being not used by people. Many people are unaware of the pond due to its location in the interiors… During the search operation, we have found that the pond is sloppy and as we go interior, it is almost 50-feet-deep.”

Police said that a warning board will be fixed on the banks of the pond informing people about its depth.