Two migrant labourers run over by train in Surat

Two migrant labourers, who are siblings and natives of Maharashtra, were run over by a speeding train at the Udhna area in Surat on Thursday night.

According to Surat Railway police, Ishwarbhai Patil (42), accompanied by his brother Kailash Patil (56), both residents of Goverdhannagar in the Navagam area of Surat, were returning to their homes from their job in a power loom factory at Udhna on Friday night.

According to police, the brothers were walking on the railway tracks and were unaware of the train coming from behind them, when they were run over by the Valsad-Puri Express train.

Both the workers died on the spot. The train driver stopped the train and informed the Surat Railway Stationmaster. GRP and RPF of Surat Railway Station also reached the spot.

Police found Ishwar’s son Akash’s mobile number from his wallet and intimated to him about the incident. Akash and his family members reached the spot and identified both the bodies, which were taken to SMIMER hospital for a postmortem.

Railway GRP Assistant Sub-inspector Kiran Sinh said, “We have registered an accidental death case into the incident. The deceased, who are siblings, were staying in Surat for the last 15 years and were working in a power loom factory in the Udhna area.”