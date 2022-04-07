Two men enter manhole to ‘find gold particles’, die of asphyxiation

Two men died of asphyxiation after they entered a manhole to find gold particles at Gopipura area in Surat early on Thursday, fire officials said.

According to police, the incident took place when the men — Rohit Rathod (24) and Karan Rathod (27) from Singhanpore area in Surat — entered the manhole near Ambaji temple in an area dotted with small jewellery manufacturing units.

Fire officials said the depth of the manhole was around 10 feet and when both of them started facing breathing problems, they shouted for help.

“After being informed by local residents, our team rushed to the spot and pulled the men out after cutting a pipe in the sewer. They were taken to a hospital in an unconscious state, but were declared dead,” said chief fire officer Basant Pareek.

An accidental death report was registered at Athwalines police station and further probe is under way, police said. The bodies of the deceased were handed to families after postmortem.

According to an eyewitness, some people are involved in separating gold particles from the sewer waste.

“Since there are several jewellery manufacturing units in this area, gold particles get washed into the sewer. The two men came here around 1 am in search of gold,” a local claimed. Sources said that there are over 20 gold jewellery manufacturing units in the area.

