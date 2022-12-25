Two labourers removed from job kill factory owner, his father, uncle

Two labourers who were removed from job allegedly stabbed to death the owner of an embroidery unit in Surat, his father and uncle on Sunday, police said adding the accused duo, including a minor, was nabbed.

According to police, Kalpesh Dholakiya (36), a resident of Katgargam, who runs embroidery unit Vedant Taxo at Anjani industrial estate in Amroli, was taking rest in the factory with his father Dhanji Dholakiya (61) and maternal uncle Ghanshyam Rojodiya (56) when two the labourers stabbed them before escaping from the spot.

Other labourers rushed to the spot hearing the commotion and took the injured to a hospital in Katargam where the three succumbed to injuries.

Amroli police registered a case of murder against the two labourers — Ashok Raut, 21, and the 17-year-old accused — both residents of Surat Municipal Corporation Awas at Kosad and natives of Ganjam district in Odisha.

Police said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed that will be led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5 Harshad Mehta.

Amroli police inspector PP Brahmbhatt said, “Kalpesh had given jobs to two accused around 10 days ago. Sunday morning, Kalpesh along with his father Dhanji came to the factory and found both of them sleeping while on duty. He rebuked them and removed them from the job. However, after some time the labourers came back and attacked Kalpesh, Dhanji and Ghanshyam. The CCTV footage show the accused attacking the three victims.”

The deceased belong to the Patidar community and community leaders led by Mathur Sawani, CP Vanani and Dinesh Navadiya met state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and made representations.

Advertisement

Katargam BJP MLA Veenubhai Moradiya and state Education Minister Praful Panseriya also reached the hospital after learning about the incident.