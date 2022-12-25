scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Two labourers removed from job kill factory owner, his father, uncle

Amroli police registered a case of murder against the two labourers — Ashok Raut, 21, and the 17-year-old accused — both residents of Surat Municipal Corporation Awas at Kosad and natives of Ganjam district in Odisha.

Police said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed that will be led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5 Harshad Mehta. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Two labourers who were removed from job allegedly stabbed to death the owner of an embroidery unit in Surat, his father and uncle on Sunday, police said adding the accused duo, including a minor, was nabbed.

According to police, Kalpesh Dholakiya (36), a resident of Katgargam, who runs embroidery unit Vedant Taxo at Anjani industrial estate in Amroli, was taking rest in the factory with his father Dhanji Dholakiya (61) and maternal uncle Ghanshyam Rojodiya (56) when two the labourers stabbed them before escaping from the spot.

Other labourers rushed to the spot hearing the commotion and took the injured to a hospital in Katargam where the three succumbed to injuries.

Amroli police registered a case of murder against the two labourers — Ashok Raut, 21, and the 17-year-old accused — both residents of Surat Municipal Corporation Awas at Kosad and natives of Ganjam district in Odisha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

Police said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed that will be led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5 Harshad Mehta.

Amroli police inspector PP Brahmbhatt said, “Kalpesh had given jobs to two accused around 10 days ago. Sunday morning, Kalpesh along with his father Dhanji came to the factory and found both of them sleeping while on duty. He rebuked them and removed them from the job. However, after some time the labourers came back and attacked Kalpesh, Dhanji and Ghanshyam. The CCTV footage show the accused attacking the three victims.”

The deceased belong to the Patidar community and community leaders led by Mathur Sawani, CP Vanani and Dinesh Navadiya met state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and made representations.

Advertisement

Katargam BJP MLA Veenubhai Moradiya and state Education Minister Praful Panseriya also reached the hospital after learning about the incident.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 10:50:53 pm
Next Story

Jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh burgled after Pune family leaves house to attend Christmas-eve service

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close