Two junior docs ‘made to run through lawns’, SMIMER forms panel to probe

Following the video of two junior doctors being purportedly made to run through the lawns of the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) by senior doctors, the dean of the Surat Municipal Corporation-run college Tuesday formed a fact-finding committee to probe the matter.

The video which surfaced on social media purportedly shows the two junior doctors, who were post-graduate students with the orthopedic department, running through the lawns of the medical college. The video also shows three senior doctors seated on a bench saying something to the junior doctors after which they started running.

Dean of SMIMER Dr Deepak Howale told The Indian Express, “We have formed a committee to probe the matter. We will also check the CCTV camera footage inside the hospital. On the basis of the report, if the seniors are found involved in this, we can take academic or administrative action (penalty), as per the severity of the incident. The fact-finding committee will prepare a report in the next two days and we will hand over the report to Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani and Mayor Hemali Boghawala for further actions.”

The committee, which comprises heads of different departments of the medical college, will take statements of the two junior doctors and the three senior doctors. After learning about the incident, Mayor Hemali Boghawala on Tuesday held a meeting with the fact-finding team and the dean of SMIMER to take stock of the situation.

“I had visited the medical college and spoke to the dean and fact finding committee members… The probe is going on… We will decide further action when the report comes,” Boghawala said.