Two held in Navsari for trying to steal bullet train construction material

Two persons were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in an attempted theft of construction material worth Rs 14.85 lakh from Nasirpur village in Navsari taluka.

The material were stocked for the work on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Navsari police said site manager Anand Pratap Singh, in his theft complaint lodged on April 3 with Navsari rural police station, mentioned that unknown persons travelling in a tempo and a car, loaded materials worth Rs 14.85 lakh on to them at Nasirpur village and escaped.

The security guard stopped the tempo, leading the accused to abandon their vehicle and flee.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested two persons identified as Mohammed Musa Rawat and Imran Shaikh, both residents of Nasirpur village.

Navsari rural police station inspector KL Patni said, “We have arrested two persons and seized stolen goods. We suspect that the accused might have attempted similar theft earlier.”